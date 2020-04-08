"I was laying in bed just thinking about how God can use this time of uncertainty for good and he gave me this idea to spread His word around our community,” Woodward Nurse Molly Brooks, RN said. “It's exciting to see that this idea has spread to Mooreland, Kilgore, TX, and Kennett, MO.”
The idea Brooks had is now called the Woodward Scripture Hunt. Knowing many residents are praying for the community, Brooks challenged friends, family and neighbors to cover the town in the word of God.
“I fully believe that God's word is more than just an encouraging statement,” Brooks said. “That it holds true, life-giving power.”
Woodward Public Schools part-time substitute teacher Amanda Crabtree said she was challenged by fellow church friends. She chose Jeremiah 29:11 because she felt it was a good reminder that her job is to not worry or stress, but to have faith that things will work out and God will do the rest.
“A lot of times when we feel discouraged, reading a positive quote or bible scripture helps set our minds in a positive direction,” Crabtree said. “My youngest daughter, Aunyx, and I had an afternoon lemonade play date outside and enjoyed the sun while we worked on our project.”
Substitute teacher Megan Poole was tagged on Facebook with the challenge. She chose Psalm 62:2 for the comforting picture of God as a strong rock to hold onto and also a refuge where she can take.
“My very talented dad happened to be here visiting for a couple of days when I was making the sign and he drew the artwork on it while I did the lettering. My sweet husband gave me the idea of where to put it and how to set it up and helped me do it,” she said.
Part-time ENJ financial accountant Jan Blocker said she had a hard time choosing a verse because there are so many she loves. She finally chose Psalm 46:1 because speaks of God as a refuge and help.
“Molly had a really great idea of a way to spread the best hope to our community during difficult time,” Blocker said. “My husband, Dan, was a great encourager and sounding board as I worked through my project.”
AllianceHealth Woodward LPN Kourtney Tune decided to participate in the scripture hunt because in times of hardship, she said it’s easy to lean on the Lord and trust him.
“That’s why I knew Psalm 46:1 spoke to me. It was like God wanted me to see it and reassure me everything was going to be okay,” Tune said. “As a nurse at the local hospital we are seeing tons of folks donating supplies and PPE and it’s very heartwarming.”
Brooks said it has been encouraging to her to see so many participating in the challenge.
“How encouraging to be driving around town and see a reminder of His promises of hope, peace, strength, and love at every turn?” Brooks said. “I know more and more are taking part in it every day.”
If you frequent the Facebook community, type in #woodwardscripturehunt to see more inspiration.
