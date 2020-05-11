Woodward Public Schools has worked to ensure their students are fed despite school facilities closing due to COVID-19 concerns. Now they’re asking the community for help to keep the program going.
According to WPS Social Worker Kim Williams, the district serves about 650 each day and has done so since March 23. They plan to keep the meals coming through the end of July to ensure students are fed throughout the summer.
“Meals, both breakfast and lunch, are prepared at the cafeteria (at Woodward Middle School) and then the volunteers will meet at the cafeteria each Monday through Thursday starting June 1 at 11 a.m. to serve our students at nine locations here in Woodward,” Williams explained. “Those sites include three apartment stops and all of our campus sites except the ECC.”
Here’s where the community comes in.
“We are asking for the community including churches and organized groups to join in and assist us in the venture,” Williams said. “We will need vehicles, drivers and an additional person to actually hand out the breakfasts and lunches each day. Meals will need to be marked off as they are handed out as the cafeteria keeps track of the meals prepared and distributed.”
According to Williams, drivers may use their own vehicles, church vehicles or any other vehicle affiliated with their group.
“These groups, organizations and churches are very strong backbones in our community and with our kids and families,” Williams said.
If COVID-19 guidelines are still in place when the program picks back up, volunteers will be required to wear gloves and masks.
“Meals will be handed out from the back of the buses, which helps assure social distancing for volunteers,” Williams said. “Kids and families have greatly improved on their efforts to social distance while receiving meals.”
Volunteers will meet Thursday, May 21, for an informational meeting in the Woodward Middle School cafeteria at 11:30 a.m. Anyone that wants to volunteer should attend the meeting for more information.
“We have about five churches so far sending people to get details and updated changing information,” Williams said.
For more information call Williams at 580-334-8277.
