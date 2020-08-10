Football and bond issues were the topics of the day at Monday's Chamber of Commerce luncheon in the Conference Center.
Boomer coach Rick Luetjen talked briefly about the summer and upcoming practices before introducing the senior players on this year's team.
Then, attendees heard from former Woodward coach Milt Bassett who is the executive director of the Oklahoma Coaches Association. Bassett was speaking on a livestream feed from Oklahoma City.
In addition to going down memory lane a bit concerning some of his former teams, including the 1994 state championship club, Bassett noted that the Oklahoma Coaches Association was formed in 1934 with 13 coaches attending the initial meeting. By the time of the first coaches clinic the numbers had grown into the hundreds and now there are 8,000 members.
The OCA sponsors 15 all state games each year with 454 all-staters and 46 coaches.
The upcoming bond issue, though, was the major focus.
On Aug. 25, school district voters will determine the fate of two bond issues totaling just over $6 million.
Items on the bond issues include:
• Renovations to the high school and middle school auditoriums, replacing the seats at the middle school, audio, visual and curtains
• Middle school fine arts, where no renovations have taken place since 1968
• Improvements to home economics (now FCCLA) classroom, updating equipment from the 1950s.
• Replace computers and update programs, provide up-to-date textbooks
• Upgrade security cameras at school sites and construction of a secure entrance/vestibule at the high school
• Turf on the football field to increase usability of the field for multiple sports and band, provide a top-notch facility for hosting large competitive events.
• Transportation, new buses and passenger vehicles.
Bruce Benbrook with the Stock Exchange Bank noted that "if we pass this bond issue, without a doubt we are making an investment in kids, our teachers and our community. That investment will yield positive things for the Woodward community for many years to come.
"If we invest by passing this bond issue the economic value to our community is off the charts, teachers will benefit from better facilities and a better opportunity to teach our kids and our students will benefit both now and in the future,” he added.
Superintendent Kyle Reynolds also discussed the economic benefits, plus the potential savings at this time in interest rates and lower construction costs.
Most important, though, are the students who will benefit.
"They deserve the things on this bond now more than ever," he said. "This is an opportunity to take care of our kids."
