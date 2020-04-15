By Sarah Nishimuta
Staff Writer
The Amber Fawn Wooton-Clark Memorial Scholarship Committee is asking the community for help in one last fundraising push to kick off the endowment fund.
The Scholarship was created in honor of the late Amber Fawn Wooton-Clark by her fellow classmates of the Woodward High School Class of 1995. Wooton-Clark was shot and killed Dec. 11, 2018, leaving the library where she worked in California.
Wooton-Clark’s classmates described her as passionate individual that spent her life giving back to the communities she lived in and advocating for accessibility to education for everyone, and sees the scholarship as a way for her to continue to give back.
Fellow classmate Bryan Dick explains that once they complete their fundraising goal to jump start the scholarship, it will provide a $2,000 scholarship for a selected Woodward High School student each year for years to come.
“The Amber Fawn Wooton-Clark Memorial Scholarship will be a permanent endowment fund administered by the Oklahoma City Community Foundation,” said fellow classmate Bryan Dick. “The intention of the scholarship committee is to award a $2,000 scholarship every year, starting in May 2021. Consistent with other endowment funds, the principal of the fund is never actually spent. The fund will continue in perpetuity with the earnings of the fund being utilized for the scholarships each year.”
The committee started their fundraising efforts in 2019 and will continue until June 30.
“Raising contributions to establish this endowment fund has not been a light under-taking, but we have sound significant help from the Oklahoma City Community Foundation (OCCF) who has awarded us a challenge grant, which basically matches funds to what we raise,” Dick said. “We’re over half way to our goal and just need to do this last push to make this a permanent endowment.”
Several local businesses have agreed to help get the word out with donation cards featuring the scholarship information for people to see once businesses open back up from the pandemic.
“The donation card gives the background on Amber and how they can make a donation,” Dick explained. “Right now, the Woodward Public Library, Modern Appliance, A Cut Above, and Boyce Electric and Lighting Store have all agreed to put out the cards.”
If you would like to make a donation, mail it to Oklahoma City Community Foundation, 1300 N. Broadway Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73103, or you can donate online at www.occf.org.
