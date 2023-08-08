By Rameses Alvarez
Staff Writer
The Woodward County Free Fair will be here from Aug. 23-26 and the BBQ cook-off is back.
There is a $40 entry fee for the cookoff and two judging divisions; Judged Division and People’s Choice Division. The judged division first place winner gets $500, second gets $350, third gets $200 and fourth gets $100, and there are additional prizes. People’s Choice Division’s first place winner gets $300, second gets $250 and third gets $100, there are also additional prizes in People’s Choice.
The cookoff is just one of several events planned for the fair including livestock shows, a livestock judging contest, the TAP Olympics, cornhole tournament and free hamburger and hot dog feeds.
Anyone wanting more information can call Bailey Rae Kafka, Woodward Event Center and Fairgrounds general manager, at (580) 334-6023 or Thad Howard assistant manager, at (580) 334-6282.
Schedule
Wednesday, Aug. 23
8:30 a.m. - OHCE exhibits in place
10 a.m. - OHCE judging
3-6 p.m. - Enter 4H, FFA, open and special contests
6 p.m. - buildings close
Thursday, Aug. 24
8:30 a.m. - Accept wheat heart entries
9 a.m. - Livestock judging contest check in and judging of all categories
10 a.m. - Livestock judging contest
5 p.m. - Building closed and horse show entries open
6 p.m. - Horse show
Friday, Aug. 25
8 a.m. - TAP Olympics
1 p.m. - Barns open for livestock
5 p.m. - Poultry and rabbit show
6 p.m. - Must have all poultry and rabbits picked up and cornhole team check-in
6:30 p.m. - Free hamburger feed and cornhole tournament
7 p.m. - BBQ cooks meeting
8 p.m. - Live music by Diversified Energy
Saturday, Aug. 26
8 a.m. - Livestock cards due into QR system
9 a.m. - Livestock show and Barn Quilt class by Northwestern Electric Cooperative
11 a.m. - Free activities begin
12 p.m. - Turn in BBQ contest plates
12:30 p.m. - Food is served to the public
3 p.m. - Building closed.
