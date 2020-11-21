With holidays around the corner and a year like 2020 under our belts, non-profit organizations are working overtime to help those in need.
According to The Salvation Army Woodward Area Service Unit Director Mike Miles, the Red Kettle Campaign is the major fundraising event of the year. All proceeds support year-round programs and emergency assistance benefiting local community members in need.
“We are so grateful to our community for their support of one of our most successful and long-lasting fundraising campaigns,” Miles said. “Donations to The Salvation Army kettles at Christmas time support holiday meals for homeless and needy families, and also help The Salvation Army provide a myriad of other critical services all year long.”
In 2019, The Salvation Army in Woodward raised over $23,000 in kettles. This year’s goal is $25,000, Miles said.
As in years past, bell-ringers will be stationed outside of local stores and businesses Monday-Saturday from mid-November until Christmas Eve. This year will be a bit different, as they will be equipped with personal protective equipment, according to Miles.
“Ensuring the safety of donors and shoppers, along with our volunteers,” Miles said. “With more individuals and families coming to us for help than ever before, please don’t forget to give to The Salvation Army red kettles this season.”
In addition to the regular kettle at Woodward Wal-Mart, Hutch’s C-Store has new giving options going on this year. Celebrating the 10th year of supporting the Red Kettle Campaign, Hutchinson Oil has been able to match customers contributions dollar for dollar.
At each Hutch’s C-Store register, as a customer pays for their items, they will have the opportunity to donate increments of $1 to The Salvation Army to be included in their total purchase.
According to The Salvation Army, this is the 130th anniversary of the Red Kettle Campaign. There is concern they could see up to a 50 percent decrease in funds raised due to economic impacts from COVID-19.
Based on the increased service already provided this year due to COVID-19, The Salvation Army could serve up to 155 percent more people this year with assistance, assuming the resources are available, according to a press release.
Programs supported include:
• Social service programs providing food, shelter, clothing and financial assistance
• Casework and counseling for health care and residential assistance
• Youth service programs for music, athletics, arts and crafts, camping and family counseling
• Senior centers focused on assisting the needs of older adults
• Holiday programs to help families and individuals financially at year-end
Donations can also be given digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, Amazon Alexa, by visiting RescueChristmas.org or by texting “KETTLE” to 91999.
For more information, visit the Woodward Salvation Army on 810 Santa Fe, or online at www.SalvationArmyAOK.org/WoodwardLocationn or on Facebook or call 580-256-1083.
