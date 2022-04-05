Woodward’s Rotary Club and the Woodward Arts and Theatre Council are holding a combined wine tasting and estate of the arts event on Friday in the Woodward Conference Center.
The event runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Estate of the Arts was started in 2017 by Director Laurie Steenbergen, Paula Hughes, Michelle Murray and Alexa Humprhies as an annual fundraising event for the theatre.
Until the shutdowns of Covid, the event was known for its great wine, music, art and estate items auction. The event was an important part of the theatre’s efforts to restore the building for future generations.
Repairs for the theatre’s damaged floors and roof were not eligible for insurance coverage as it went back to some unknown building issues, Steenbergen said.
With over $150,000 in repairs needed to make the space the theatre used for the auction functional, a new spot was needed for the auction.
Humphries, a Rotarian as well as a theatre council board member, worked with other Rotarians to combine the annual Rotary Taste event and the Estate of the Arts.
“To our immense relief and gratitude they agreed and we are on our way to being back fully in business!” Steenbergen said.. “ And as a part of that auction I am thrilled to announce that we will be offering the first NFT Artwork. NFTs are taking the art world by storm and we decided to introduce the concept to the area in a tangible manner. The entire board is so grateful for the technology knowledge of High Plains Instructor Richard Kirksey who is making this possible. It will be the first in a series.”
Other donations for the auction include items like a vintage gold and carved shell cameo from Jay and Tianhi Mead and original signed art by favorite Israel Guajardo-Israel and a few other artists will also be in attendance to discuss their work with those interested Perfectly kept China from the 1940s and a full set of Frankoma, original paintings from local artists and known artists, antique and artistic furniture will also be available.
“While we do great in terms of sponsoring so many community events for all ages, the burden of the building is significant and quite frankly overwhelming. If the community wants to keep this building vital and functioning with public access then there is the need for it to support it financially. Every amount helps,” Steenbergen said.
April will also be WATC’s annual membership drive and the shaping of the first full season since Covid. Said Steenbergen, “2019 was just a banner year as we relit the Marquee and had started a plan for the building and programming that ended with a production that sold out every night and involved locals and professionals…. and then 2020. Theatres all over the country went dark. Many of the old booking agencies bankrupted or retired. We face some challenges but we are still here. It is going to be hard work but so was rebuilding windbreaks after the dust bowl, buildings after the tornadoes and businesses as the oil industry crashed.”
For your tickets to the Rotary Taste, call 256-2249 before the event and are not sold at the door. Tickets are $60 and include heavy hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer tasting from all over the world along with auction activities.
