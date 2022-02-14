The Pride of Oklahoma, the marching band at The University of Oklahoma, has selected a new drum major for the upcoming 2022 season - Woodward's Isaac Rosales.
The drum major position Rosales has been selected for consists of leading the marching band and facilitating structure to the larger organization. Rosales practices eight hours weekly, and will have a full day commitment on game days.
“I’m really proud; it takes a lot to get here. You have to earn the respect of your peers and a band of 350 people has to vote for you, after you’ve auditioned in front of them," he said. "You have to perform the strut, conduct, and have an interview in front of the group.”
Rosales said of his time playing in the marching band, “My time with the Pride of Oklahoma has been incredibly influential. It really has opened up opportunities for character development and good leadership skills. Upon arriving to college, it gave me an immediate social network to work with.”
An alto saxophone player, Rosales said he was influenced to choose this instrument because of his Mexican culture. He first became interested in band when the Woodward High School band came and played for his class in elementary school.
“It was really cool, the high school band came down and played a concert for us. I believe it contributed to the reason my class has one of the largest middle school bands at Woodward,” Rosales said.
Rosales, who graduated from Woodward High School in 2019, is a pre-med, microbiology/biotechnology major at OU, interested in infectious disease. He plans to be near his parents once he graduates from medical school.
“The biggest driver of my success is making my family proud… my parents have been really helpful and supportive of my endeavors and, without them, I don’t think I could’ve been at the place I am now," he said.
You can watch Rosales perform with the Pride of Oklahoma Marching Band in the upcoming 2022 OU football season.
