The Woodward Rodders Club and High Plains Technology Center will be hosting a Car Show at the Woodward County Event Center on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20-21.
This two-day free to the public indoor show will have plenty of vehicles, plus other events.
“On Friday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., each of the TAP classes will be bused in and out throughout the day. They will be judging the cars on display and awarding trophies that the welding students have made,” said Woodward Rodders Secretary Meredith Wooldridge.
“Students will have entries that the Woodward Rodders will be judging as well. The 6th, 7th and 8th graders have graphic T-shirts designs. The 6th graders will also have paper foldable cars, the Freshman will have 3D print cars, model cars and the 8th grade will have paper foldable food truck designs. Trophies will be awarded for those categories as well,” she said.
Funds raised from this event will provide scholarships for the automotive, diesel mechanics and welding students.
On Saturday, the car show begins at 10 a.m. Other events during the day include an axe throwing trailer, drawings and a couple of games. Awards will be announced at 3 p.m. Best of Show winner will receive $1,000.
“Then around 5 p.m., weather permitting, we will have a cruise in at 13th and Oklahoma. We anticipate 150 - 200 cars for the Saturday show with entries from Texas, Kansas and Arkansas,” Wooldridge said.
Vehicles will be accepted and able to register up until 9 a.m. the day of the event. Cars are not the only vehicles that can be entered in the show. Trucks, jeeps, motorcycles, ATV’s, UTV’s, Sand Rails and even a Red Flyer customized wagon will be in the show. Entries are $20 and each additional vehicle is $5.
Cooper’s BBQ and KC Eatery food trucks will also be there for lunch.
For more information call Meredith Wooldridge at 580-334-3281 or send an email to wwrodders@gmail.com.
