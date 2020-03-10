The Woodward Board of Education and Superintendent Kyle Reynolds wished Linda Harrison a happy retirement after 15 years of service on the Board Monday evening.
Reynolds presented Harris with a plaque and t-shirt as a thank you for all her years of services and support.
“This is someone who, I never sat in her classroom until I was a student teacher, but over the years has become a very important part of my life and why I’m standing here tonight, and probably why I haven’t been fired yet before tonight,” Reynolds joked. “I have, believe it or not, if you’re not in the know, I’ve screwed up a couple of times, but somebody has always had my back and kept me going in the right direction.”
Board President Leah Barby thanked Harrison for being “a voice of reason and wisdom” during her time on the Board.
Woodward’s 2020 Teacher of the Year winner Lori Zimmerman was also recognized during the meeting.
“I am very honored,” Zimmerman said. “I just felt really honored just to be nominated by my peers. So I know I do a good job in the classroom and they notice that and so I just felt really privileged just to be a nominee.”
The Board voted to accept receipt of the auditor’s report and findings for fiscal year 2018-2019 and direct the superintendent to forward the received audit to the Oklahoma State Board of Education, following the audit presentation led by Buddy Carroll a public accountant.
Carroll stated that he didn’t have much to say after the audit came back clean.
“All of the federal programs were in compliance with our testing,” Carroll explained. “We found nothing to report to the city or to the federal government.”
Only one issue was discussed regarding the activity fund. Carroll referred to it as a “significant deficiency,” not in money terms, but in the procedure for turning in funds during the allotted time period. He went on to specify that the issue was with the depositing procedure for the activity fund.
“We’re heavily encouraging the administration to enforce the rule that any collections that are made by a sponsor, they have to be turned over to the custodian or the secretary of that site on a daily basis within a 24 hour period,” Carroll said. “Any dollars that are received in excess of $100, or a one week period of time have to be taken to the bank for deposit.”
The Board approved a consent agenda containing a number of routine items. Reynolds drew the Board’s attention to an item that increases the price of a school lunch for adults and contract lunches to $4. According to Deputy Superintendent Jerry Burch, the price change does not affect students. The increase in price was made due to a requirement from the USDA.
The Board authorized Reynolds to establish the Woodward High School Hall of Fame to recognize and honor Woodward High School students, athletes, coaches, teachers, teams, and sports contributors for their achievements and/or contributions to Woodward High School. The Board approved this request after originally tabling it to gather more information and expand the perimeters of those that could be honored in the Hall of Fame.
Board members approved the March District Personnel Report after discussion in executive session, during which they also executed the quarterly performance evaluation for Reynolds.
