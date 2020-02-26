Results from Monday's gilt show at the Woodward District Livestock Show
Berk
Class 1 - 1, Randy Boren, Leedey 4-H. 2, Bryan Holt, Shattuck 4-H. 3, Jasper Bland, Taloga 4-H. 4, Selah Bentley, Laverne 4-H. 5, Jeorgia Johnson, Sweetwater 4-H
Class 2 - 1, Ty Goss, Leedey FFA. 2, Maddy Beiswanger, Alva FFA. 3, Megan Ryel, Aline-Cleo FFA. 4, Kylei Myers, Hooker FFA.
Class 3 - 1, Tate Dewald, Mooreland 4-H. 2, Shaylynn Hahn, Leedey FFA. 3, Rainie Nelson, Seiling 4-H. 4, Mollie Noyes, Hooker FFA. 5, Marisa Watson, Fargo-Gage FFA. 6, Halea Locke, Hooker FFA.
Breed champion - Tate Dewald
Reserve champion - Ty Goss
Chester
Class 1 - 1, William Long, Hammon 4-H. 2, Harli Feaster, Seiling FFA. 3, Evelyn Walker, Sweetwater FFA.
Class 2 - 1, Kasyn Kemp, Laverne 4-H. 2, Jasper Bland, Taloga 4-H. 3, Molly Ritter, Hooker 4-H. 3, Leah Taylor, Woodward 4-H.
Breed champion - William Long
Reserve champion - Harli Feaster
Duroc
Class 1 - 1, Kyler Shepard, Waynoka FFA. 2, Elijah Long, Hammon 4-H. 3, Wyatt Coffin, Cheyenne 4-H. 4, Peyton Barnard, Woodward FFA. 5, Jerickah Laverty, Fargo-Gage 4-H.
Class 2 - 1, Harley Travis, Hammon 4-H. 2, Kolby Kamp, Laverne FFA. 3, Mollie Noyes, Hooker FFA. 4, Kyler Shepard, Waynoka FFA. 5, Price Poe, Waynoka 4-H.
Class 3 - 1, Tate Dewald, Mooreland 4-H. 2, Colter Cockrell, Reydon 4-H. 3, Jace Fowler, Cimmaron County 4-H. 4, Carmen Wingert, Boise City FFA. 5, Colter Cockrell, Reydon 4-H.
Class 4 - 1, Deke Wilson, goodwell FFA. 2, MaKenzi Hamil, Arnett 4-H. 3, Kylen Kamp, Laverne 4-H. 4, Trenton Haney, Arnett 4-H. 5, Bailey Myers, Hooker FFA.
Breed champion - Tate Dewald
Reserve champion - Deke Wilson
Hamp
Class 1 - 1, Kynlea Myers, Texhoma FFA. 2, Jasper Bland, Taloga 4-H. 3, Rylie Feerer, Fargo-Gage 4-H. 4, Jace Fowler, Cimmaron County 4-H.
Class 2 - 1, Trent Barton, Cheyenne FFA. 2, Casen Hagerman, Cheyenne 4-H. 3, Kylei Myers, Hooker FFA.
Breed champion - Kynlea Myers
Reserve champion - Trent Barton
Hereford
Class 1 - 1, Jessie Bland, Taloga FFA. 2, Joslyn Burchett, Woodward 4-H. 3, John Lindley, Guymon FFA.
Class 2 - 1, Joslyn Burchett, Woodward 4-H.
Breed champion - Jessie Bland
Reserve champion - Joslyn Burchett
Landrace
Class 1 - 1 and breed champion, Bodey Sloan, Fargo-Gage 4-H.
Poland
Class 1 - 1, Wyatt Duke, Seiling FFA. 2, Erica Smith, Fargo-Gage 4-H. 3, Jocelyn Pope, Laverne 4-H. 4, Gabby Enriquez, Hooker 4-H.
Class 2 - 1, Kelton Dowdle, Leedey 4-H. 2, Kylen Kamp, Laverne 4-H. 3, Alee Secrest, Seiling FFA. 4, Dal Bentley, Laverne 4-H. 5, Koby Bancroft, Fargo-Gage 4-H.
Class 3 - 1, Payden Nusser, Alva FFA. 2, Gunner Wilson, Goodwell 4-H. 3, Breah Blumer, Seiling 4-H. 4, Cady Bulls, Cimmaron County 4-H. 5, Payden Nusser, Alva FFA.
Breed champion - Kelton Dowdle
Reserve champion - Payden Nusser
Spot
Class 1 - 1, Abbie Barton, Cheyenne FFA. 2, Wyatt Duke, Seiling FFA. 3, Jessica Smith, Fargo-Gage 4-H.
Class 2 - 1, Chandler Trantham, Boise City FFA. 2, Megan Ryel, Aline-Cleo FFA. 3, Kolby Kamp, Laverne FFA. 4, Marisa Watson, Fargo-Gage FFA. 5, Tristian Billingsley, Sweetwater 4-H.
Class 3 - 1, David Whitley, Taloga FFA. 2, Austin Balthrope, Cheyenne 4-H. 3, Caylee Frederking, Cheyenne 4-H. 4, Dalton Baggs, Woodward FFA. 5, Koby Bancroft, Fargo-Gage 4-H.
Class 4 - 1, Kynlea Myers, Texhoma FFA. 2, Jace Fowler, Cimmaron County 4-H. 3, Colby Bulls, Cimmaron County 4-H. 4, Ayden Enriquez, Hooker 4-H.
Class 5 - 1, Annie Schneider, Seiling FFA. 2, Gianna Latta, Shattuck 4-H.
Breed champion - Chandler Trantham
Reserve champion - Megan Ryel
York
Class 1 - 1, Dodger Sloan, Fargo-Gage 4-H. 2, Harli Feaster, Seiling FFA. 3, Kaylee Nauss, Seiling 4-H. 4, Kaylee Nauss, Seiling 4-H.
Class 2 - 1, Jalynn Black, Taloga FFA. 2, Heath Laubach, Woodward 4-H. 3, Austin Balthrope, Cheyenne 4-H.
Class 3 - 1, Kami Kornele, Fort Supply FFA. 2, Selah Bentley, Laverne 4-H. 3, Rocky Cobb, Cimmaron County 4-H.
Breed champion - Kami Kornele
Reserve champion - Jalynn Black
Light Cross Commercial
Class 1 - 1, Kinley Pruett, Leedey 4-H. 2, Lane Taylor, Woodward FFA. 3, Lane Taylor, Woodward FFA. 4, Halea Locke, Hooker FFA. 5, Langston Kennedy, Sweetwater FFA.
Class 2 - 1, Bryan Holt, Shattuck 4-H. 2, Landon King, Seiling 4-H. 3, Deke Wilson, Goodwell FFA. 4, Kyson Taylor, Forgan 4-H.
Class 3 - 1, Breya Beck, Waynoka 4-H. 2, Reichen Kraft, Alva FFA. 3, Price Poe, Waynoka 4-H. 4, Kade Watkins, Vici FFA. 5, Trenton Haney, Arnett 4-H. 6, Rylan Compston, Woodward 4-H.
Class 4 - 1, Reichen Kraft, Alva FFA. 2, Kelsey Broaddus, Cimmaron County 4-H. 3, John Lindley, Guymon FFA.
Breed champion - Reichen Kraft
Reserve champion - Bryan Holt
Dark Cross Commercial
Class 1 - 1, David Wion, Seiling FFA. 2, Austin Bradt, Laverne FFA. 3, Leah Taylor, Woodward 4-H. 4, Rylee Rogers, Seiling FFA. 5, Mollie Noyes, Hooker FFA. 6, Trenton Haney, Arnett 4-H.
Class 2 - 1, Kasyn Kamp, Laverne 4-H. 2, Audrey Long, Hammon 4-H. 3, Chandler Trantham, Boise City FFA. 4, MaKale Hamil, Arnett 4-H. 5, Kyler Shepard, Waynoka FFA. 6, Wyatt Merry, Texhoma FFA. 7, Kyson Taylor, Forgan 4-H.
Class 3 - 1, Kesley Dowdle, Leedey FFA. 2, Kenna Silas, Leedey FFA. 3, Rowdy Rinehart, Fargo-Gage FFA. 4, Selah Bentley, Laverne 4-H. 5, Jaci Coffin, Cheyenne FFA. 6, Caroline Hahn, Leedey FFA. 7, Laramie Taylor, Cimarron County 4-H.
Class 4 - 1, Ty Goss, Leedey FFA. 2, Harley Travis, Hammon 4-H. 3, Eric Quisenberry, Shattuck FFA. 4, Brooklyn Vincent, Arnett 4-H. 5, Deke Wilson, Goodwell FFA. 6, Brenna Morris, Vici FFA. 7, Bailey Myers, Hooker FFA. 8, Megan Ryel, Aline-Cleo FFA.
Class 5 - 1, Kellen Bradford, Alva FFA. 2, Aubren Harland, Boise City 4-H. 3, Reichen Kraft, Alva FFA. 4, Payden Nusser, Alva FFA. 5, Tara Owen, Alva FFA. 6, Randy Boren, Leedey 4-H. 7, Kaitlyn Broadduss, Boise City FFA.
Class 6 - 1, Brenna Morris, Vici FFA. 2, Kami Kornele, Fort Supply FFA. 3, Sammi Green, Sharon-Mutual FFA. 4, Gunner Wilson, Goodwell 4-H. 5, Eli Randall, Vici FFA. 6, Cady Bulls, Cimmaron County 4-H.
Breed champion - Ty Goss
Reserve champion - Kellen Bradford
Supreme champion gilt - Ty Goss
Reserve champion - Tate Dewald
