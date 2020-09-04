All - This morning we met with Terri Salisbury, the Regional Director for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, to review the COVID-19 situation for our area and our school.
You can see a snapshot of our current numbers in the school (Thank You Chanda Peters for developing our COVID dashboard!!). We have been fortunate to date in terms of the numbers of positive cases and contacts with positives. I don't think it's luck. I think our staff and students are doing a tremendous job of maintaining our sanitizing protocols and social distancing when possible, and we know our parents are being very cooperative and helpful as well, keeping the lines of communications open, keeping kids home when they are sick, etc.
As predicted, the OSDH color coded map put Woodward County in the Orange range, and the SDE version has us at Orange Level 1.
Based on the 2 week rolling average of daily new cases per 100,000 population (recommended calculation for rural counties), and based on the fact that a high number of new cases in our county have been in long term care facilities, WPS will maintain our Yellow level posture for the coming week of September 7th.
FYI, of the 20 new positive cases in the past week, 13 of those are in long term care facilities.
Face coverings are still highly recommended.
Again, thank you all for your vigilance in daily safe practices and sanitizing efforts!
The IT department is in the process of activating the 200 new Verizon hotspots and getting student devices checked out. I want to stress again the importance of working with Google Classroom on a daily basis so that if and when that time comes for you and/or your class to pivot to distance learning, it can happen quickly. I have seen some truly remarkable things with teachers creating virtual classrooms and digital lessons!
We are also working with Edmentum to launch our virtual platform, Calvert Learning, for Grades K-4. As you recall, funding for this came from the Governor's "Learn Anywhere Oklahoma." We are one of 330 districts either enrolled or in the process, so it is taking some time to get this piece implemented.
