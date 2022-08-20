The area of Building 801 was once part of an historic section of land near 8th Street and Main Street in Woodward, Oklahoma. Abstract records for this area go back to April 24, 1894. The land was owned by Fergus S. Harris, Albert N. Whittington, and William Cunningham.
Shenna Smith, and a couple of staff from Woodward County Abstract Company, retrieved the title (approved by the current owner) and found that after purchasing the property, it was traded amidst other family members in 1900 and 1904. The title had to be changed after deaths, ownership changes, government building sites, railroad crossings, or re-zonings for county/state lines.
On January 1, 1920, a small tract of land belonging to family was deemed property of them and their successors. It is to remain with the same rights, privileges, immunities, and appurtenances. This transaction was related to the right of way of the Panhandle Division of the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railroad Company. This agreement was signed by U.S, President Grover Cleveland in the City of Washington. One plot is reserved for a future courthouse or other government facility.
Laura Culp, from the Woodward County Clerk’s office, displayed books from their archives. She showed the process of finding old property files detailing purchases, sales, re-zonings, and estates. She also found that Building 801 is in Block 56, Town of Woodward, and Lot 1 for the 801 Main Street property that had a building built on that land in 1945. Over the decades, this property has had many owners and was utilized for a variety of businesses such as a gift shop, butcher shop, The Gazebo, and World Acceptance Loans and Taxes.
“I had been looking for a corner building in downtown Woodward and to put offices upstairs and rent the bottom. I consulted with architects and builders to help me make the decisions,” said Katie McKinney. “I went upstairs in the building at the corner of 8th and Main to see an art studio. As soon as I went up the stairs, I knew this is it – in 2020.”
At the time, Building 801 was being renovated by its current owner, Michelle Murray, who had hired local builder Randy Glitch to do remodeling of the building. Less than two days after seeing Building 801, inside and outside, the two-story building was purchased by McKinney and her business partner, Gloria Rosales.
McKinney shares ownership of the seven upstairs offices with Rosales. These offices are so in demand there is a waiting list for future renters of those spaces.
McKinney owns all the downstairs of Building 801 for a wide range of meeting purposes including birthdays, wedding showers, group parties, luncheons, interviews, business meeting. In the last year there have been over 60 different events in the downstairs. This August, the annual Thunderbird Drone Festival was held in Woodward. Building 801 was decorated and provided food and drinks for the paid guests of the drone festival.
Imagination is the limit to events that can happen in Building 801.
Other investors have noted the success of Building 801. They are also purchasing Main Street properties, then doing the necessary repairs and updates. When completed they open their own new businesses in downtown Woodward.
“I’m excited to see continued investments in downtown Main Street,” McKinney said.
