As everything changes with the coronovirus sweeping through communities, organizations find special ways to keep supporting their people. Relay for Life is no different. This year, they are calling for individuals to light their porches with luminaria in support of the Relay For Life of Northwest OK and the American Cancer Society.
“On Friday, May 15 from 7-10 p.m. we want everyone to place them on your porch, take a picture and post it on the event Facebook page as well as your personal page,” Polly Cottom with Relay for Life said. “The whole state of Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle are participating in this to flood Facebook with luminaria of our loved ones fighting cancer.”
Local Relay for Life teams are asking everyone to participate by creating and selling luminaria personally, at your business or on your Facebook page.
The luminaria bags are to remember and honor family and friends in their fight against cancer.
“Since we cannot deliver luminaria bags to everyone, we are asking you to make your own out of paper, paper sacks, mason jars, candles with a sign etc,” Cottom said. “Since we cannot gather in groups right now, individual fundraising is the key to the ACS grassroots effort and we need your help.
“We are striving for every person that is registered to try to raise $100. We are selling the luminaria for $10 so ask 10 people, that’s $100.”
The luminaria will be displayed at the Relay For Life event in August 29 as well.
For more information, visit RelayForLife.org/northwestok and look for tags #ACSOKTXPAN #frontporchluminaria and #americancancersociety on social media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.