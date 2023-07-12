Buffalo - The “Ranch Conversations” are coming back.
Coleta Bratten, chair of High Plains Resource Conservation & Development Council (HPRCD) has announced the council will be leading a series of Ranch Conversations in the High Plains.
“HPRCD created and used the Ranch Conversations in the early 2000s to bring stakeholders together to seek solutions to avoid listing the Lesser Prairie Chicken and other at-risk species in the region as endangered,” Bratten said. “The Council was opposed to any unnecessary regulations that might be forced upon landowners by a government action.”
Bratten noted the process was successful in delaying the listing for over 20 years.
The focus of the Ranch Conversations will be to provide information to producers and community leaders about state and federal programs and possible funding opportunities.
“The pandemic has altered the way we were accustomed to doing business. HPRCD believes that there has been a lack of and now a need for outreach meetings where agency leaders can meet face-to-face with farmers, ranchers, and local community leaders and provide firsthand information about current programs,” Bratten said.
The July 19 event will go from noon to 4 p.m. in the Community Building at the Harper County Fairgrounds on the west side of Buffalo. There is no charge to attend and lunch will be provided.
Brandi Jones will speak for NRCS, and Tanner Swank also with NRCS will discuss the Great Plains Grassland Biome Initiative. Shelley Bookout and Corie Wells will address USDA-Rural Development Programs available for community development.
Other speakers will include Trey Lam, executive director, Oklahoma Conservation Commission, Terry Peach N. Canadian Watershed Program; Abby Rakestraw representing the USDA-Risk Management Agency, and Dr. Corey Moffet, will speak for the USDA-Agricultural Research Service. Kenny Knowles, Ellis County Rancher will speak from the landowner perspective. Dave Bergmeier, editor of the High Plains Journal will emcee the conversation. The USDA-NRCS is assisting with the cost of the meeting.
High Plains RC&D is a non-profit corporation that serves a federally authorized Resource Conservation & Development region that includes Beaver, Cimarron, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Texas, Woods,, and Woodward Counties. The RC&D, based in Buffalo, has served this region for 31 years and has been responsible for creating many new jobs and businesses utilizing natural resources.
The RC&D has been recognized regionally and nationally for its work in creating businesses using Eastern Red Cedar.
High Plains RC&D was a partner in the Prairie States Coalition, which was a five state initiative that was named one of the national models for rural economic recovery by the US Economic Development Administration. Ranch conversations will be held throughout the High Plains region in the coming months.
Agricultural producers and community leaders from neighboring states are encouraged to attend. For those planning to attend the lunch, please RSVP by phone to: (580) 922-1248 or by e-mail to: deweyccd@conservation.ok.gov or tom.lucas717@gmail.com.
