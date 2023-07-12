Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma... North Canadian River near Woodward affecting Woodward County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 830 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...North Canadian River near Woodward. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening to Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Shallow flooding of lowlands occurs along the river from the northwestern through the central and southeastern sections of Woodward County. Cattle and other property should be moved to locations higher than nearby river banks to avoid being stranded for hours by high water in side channels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.4 feet. - Bankfull stage is 9.0 feet. - Forecast...The North Canadian River is expected to rise to a crest of 9.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&