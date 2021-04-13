Red Rock Strings is coming to the Woodward Arts Theatre Saturday for two performances. At 2 p.m. the quartet will perform a matinee with popular favorites for the whole family to enjoy. At 8 p.m. will be a classical concert for ages 10 and up.
“Red Rock Strings is thrilled to be invited back to Woodward for their second annual concert series through the Woodward Art’s Council,” Artistic Director Kyla Witt said. “After this pandemic year, we are very much looking forward to engaging with the Woodward community again. As an ensemble, it has been almost a year since we have performed for a live audience.”
Witt plays Violin 2 and Viola in the quartet. Members Sarah Whitnah on Violin 1, Lauren Spaulding on Viola and Joseph Howe on Cello will be performing as well.
“We are really look forward to escaping the hectic city to share live music,” Howe said. “Personally, I have been so impressed with Woodward’s hunger for art, culture, and events. Woodward’s love for the arts further inspires me to continue to share and teach classical music.”
According to Whitnah, they are also excited to be offering virtual private lessons to area residents of all ages.
“Learning music has made a huge impact in our lives,” Whitnah shared. “Our quartet is very passionate about sharing our expertise.”
According to Spaulding, attendees can expect music focusing on the rebirth of spring and summer.
“Our evening program celebrates the changes of the seasons with selections from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, music by The Beatles, Gershwin’s sweltering jazz tune, “Summertime”, and many more you can’t miss,” Spaulding said. “Additionally, our matinee show will leave you humming movie favorites such as Star Wars, Pirates or the Caribbean, James Bond, and Raiders March.”
The event is being sponsored by The Stock Exchange Bank, Classic Communications, Oklahoma Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Cost is $10 for the matinee and $20 for the evening concert. Tickets may be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/red-rock-strings-live-concert-tickets-149542091421 or at the Woodward Arts Theatre on 818 Main Street.
For more information about the private, virtual music lessons, visit RedRockStrings.com.
