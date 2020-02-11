“Deliver character-building experiences and mentorship that allow youth to achieve their full potential in both life and work.”
This is the mission of the Woodward County Law Enforcement Explorers, a group of youth exploring the depths of law enforcement careers in the area from local leaders.
The Woodward County Sheriff’s Office uses immersive experiences and training to give students a chance to foster their interest in the career field of their choice.
Woodward County Sheriff’s Deputy David Myers has recently taken charge of the group and hopes to grow its numbers to give more kids the chance to see what law enforcement is really all about.
“It doesn’t just have to be law enforcement,” Myers said. “It can be any branch of first responders, also fire department, EMS, stuff like that. They learn different aspects of that profession.”
Explorers get the chance to visit with guest speakers such as game wardens, FBI, and OSBI, along with training at the gun range and other hands-on experiences.
“A lot of this stuff is the same training that we get as officers,” Myers explained. “It’s just a way to get the kids involved with it to see if they like it or not, build character, relationships, experiences, things like that.”
One upcoming activity for the Explorers includes a simulator to go through some scenarios that law enforcement may face day-to-day.
Due to a lack of funding for the program, the group depends on donations and community support to keep things running and offset the costs to the Explorers.
The Moose Lodge is hosting a spaghetti dinner on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to help the Explorers raise money to be able to continue their exploratory journey into law enforcement.
Myers hopes the fundraiser will also help spark some interest for other area youth interested in joining.
“It hasn’t built as fast as we wanted,” Myers said. “Actually I think the group that I have right now in probably the biggest group that we’ve had since we started. And they’re all really good kids that are interested in it.”
Over the past few years, some graduating Explorers went into law enforcement related fields including jailers that intend to become law enforcement officers when they turn 21. Others have gone on to obtain college degrees in different law enforcement fields.
Myers hopes that by fostering an interest in law enforcement on a local level, the kids will be more likely to enter law enforcement careers in the Woodward area.
The Explorers meet at the Woodward County Sheriff’s Office every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. For more information or applications, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 580-256-3264.
