More than 300 formal dresses in all sizes, styles and colors will be waiting for high school students from the northwest tri-state area at the annual “Primp for Prom” event co-sponsored by Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s Department of Social Work and Woodward High School Key Club.
The event is Thursday, March 5, from 1 to 7 p.m. and Friday, March 6, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Woodward High School practice gym, 13th Street and Downs Avenue in Woodward.
Primp for Prom is an annual spring event held in Woodward for area high school students to pick out a formal dress and accessories at no charge.
“Please invite any high school student to come shop with us,” said Dr. Kylene Rehder, professor of social work and chair to the department of social work.
This event is set up like a department store with volunteers ready to assist shoppers with finding the perfect dress and accessories. Fitting rooms will be available at this event for trying on dresses.
Although the event dates are set, the sponsors are still actively seeking formal dresses, shoes and jewelry donations.
To donate in the Woodward area, please contact Rehder at kdrehder@nwosu.edu or Stefanie Alexander at (580) 256-2858. Formal attire also may be dropped off at Woodward High School at 13th and Downs Avenue in Woodward. To donate in Alva, please contact Ashley Fischer, social work department secretary, at affischer@nwosu.edu; and to donate in Enid, please contact Jennifer Pribble, assistant professor of social work, at jlpribble@nwosu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.