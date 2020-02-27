“Primp for Prom,” an annual community service project co-sponsored by the Northwestern Oklahoma State University Department of Social Work’s student organization Social Workers Association of Tomorrow (SWAT) and the Woodward High School Key Club, has earned a state-wide community service award.
The Woodward Daughters of the American Revolution chapter nominated the event that has earned the 2019 Oklahoma State Daughters of the American Revolution (OSDAR) Community Service Award.
The recipient of the OSDAR Community Service Award must have contributed to the community in an outstanding manner through voluntary, civic, benevolent service, and by organizing or participating in community activities within the past five years with no compensation. It is given to individuals or organizations that help with events or activities that serve people in their communities.
OSDAR State Chair Lisa Hefner said that Primp for Prom is an event that is a wonderful example of how young people are helping other young people and demonstrates true service to others. This event shows young people citizenship and service that is so important in today’s society.
Sponsors for SWAT are Dr. Kylene Rehder, chair of the department and professor of social work, and Jennifer Pribble, assistant professor of social work and director of social work field education. Sponsors for Woodward High School Key Club are Stefanie Alexander and Beth Baker.
Primp for Prom is held in Woodward for northwest tri-state area high school students to pick out a formal dress, shoes and accessories at no charge. This event is set up like a department store with volunteers ready to assist shoppers with finding the perfect dress. In 2019, these high school shoppers were able to select from more than 100 pairs of shoes and more than 400 dresses that were donated in all sizes, styles and colors. All shoppers have the opportunity to choose their special dress in a supportive, caring environment without the stress of financial consideration.
Students volunteer their time and expertise to help shoppers to find that perfect dress. One of the special volunteers was Miss Oklahoma Teen USA Abigail Billings.
“Primp for Prom is an event that always highlights the generosity of others and the kindness that exists in our local communities,” Rehder said. “The Department of Social Work and the Key Club are always honored to sponsor this event, which is about more than dresses, as we see it as a means to embody our university mission to build a sense of community and as an opportunity to serve others.”
This year’s Primp for Prom event is scheduled for March 5 from 1 to 7 p.m. and March 6 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Woodward High School practice gym, 13th Street and Downs Avenue in Woodward.
For more information about Northwestern’s social work department, contact Rehder at (580) 327-8135 or kdrehder@nwosu.edu, or Pribble at (580) 213-3148 or jlpribble@nwosu.edu.
