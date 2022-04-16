By Ashley Berends
Staff Writer
A Full Moon will be in the sky this weekend. It appeared early Friday morning and is expected to last through early Monday weekend. It is called the Pink moon, but does it look pink?
In the 1930s the Main Farmer’s Almanac began publishing Native American names for the Moon each month of the year. April’s full moon is named after the herb moss pink or mountain phox which is a plant native to the eastern U.S. that is one of the earliest widespread flowers of spring according to a NASA blog published on April 11th.
There is also a chance to see a Comet this spring. “Comet C/2021 03 will be falling toward the Sun and will make its first and last pass by the sun and within the orbit of Mercury on April 21st, 2022. It will speed its way out of the
solar system, passing by Earth on May 8th. If it survives its trek beside the Sun without breaking up, we may be able to see it through a backyard telescope or binoculars,” per NASA.
For more information on the spring Full Moon Guide, visit https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/news/2215/full-moon-guide-april-may-2022/.
