The Plains Indians & Pioneers Museum’s 36th Annual Photography Contest is well underway and the deadline for submissions is right around the corner on Saturday, Aug. 31.
This year’s theme is “Night Photography” with the usual eight categories to enter:
Scenic
Landscape
Portraits
Still Life
Floral
Animal
Insect
Black & White
The contest will also have a Theme award and Best of Show.
Submissions are due by 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, which should include a completed entry form and fee.
Each category will have a first, second, and third place winner with monetary prizes. The Theme Award winner will receive $100 and the Best of Show winner gets $150, according to PIPM. Participants will also have a chance to win the People’s Choice Ribbon once the entries are on display.
The exhibit for the pieces that make it into the show will begin Saturday, Sept. 7, and run through Oct. 26. There will be an awards reception on Oct. 26 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for winners to collect their prizes.
According to PIPM Director Rob Roberson, only about 20 entries have been submitted so far but they are expecting around 300. Only about 150 to 175 of those entries will make it into the show.
It’s $10 for one entry or $25 for three.
For more information and contest rules, visit nwok-pipm.org.
