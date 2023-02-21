Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CST WEDNESDAY FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA... * TIMING...Noon to 7 PM Wednesday. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...72 to 78. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&