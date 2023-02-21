The 43rd annual Paul Laune Memorial High School Arts competition exhibit is up at the Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum.
The exhibit will run through March 22.
Here are the winners of this year’s contest.
Best of Show: Jasmine Lamp, Cheyenne
Paul Laune Theme Award: Malea Venosdel, Fargo-Gage
Category 1
Printing: 1, Marci Kopf, Canton. 2, Melanie Rosales, Woodward. 3, Olive Shuyler, Woodward. HM-Trinity Garcia, Coldwater, Kan.; Kenzie Harris, Perryton, Texas.
Category 2
Watercolor: 1, Mackenzie Stokes, Perryton. 2, Lillian Lopez, Perryton. 3, Hannah Evans, Canton. HM-Zaira Ochoa, Booker, Texas; Kodie Herd, Coldwater, Kan.
Category 3
Pencil or charcoal: 1, Carla Rosales, Booker, Texas. 2, Iselle Rosales, Booker, Texas. 3, Morgan Vickers, Alva. HM-Hannah Evans, Canton; Avery Riddle, Mooreland.
Category 4
Ink: 1, Elayna Warrington, Alva. 2, Keylea Denton, Canton. 3, Amelia Cooper, Fairview. HM-Jarrett Snow, Canton; Hannah Evans, Canton.
Category 5
Colored drawing: 1, Elayna Warrington, Alva. 2, Kylie Carrasco, Canton. 3, Kat Martinez, Perryton, Texas. HM-Haven Dirks, Woodward; Natalee Osborn, Hooker.
Category 6
Three Dimensional: 1, Daxton Williams, Alva. 2, Charles Shafer, Alva. 3, Trevon Percival, Alva. HM-Rebecca Hall, Alva; Tiffany Ounsey, Mooreland.
Category 7
Photography: 1, Katlyn Shearmire, Fargo-Gage. 2, Randy Stewart, Vici. 3, Jerikah Laverty, Fargo-Gage. HM-Lexee Benkley, Hammon; Skyler Reynolds, Vici.
Category 8
Digital Art: 1, Catelyn Jones, Woodward. 2, Blair Brouwers, Woodward. 3, Catelyn Jones, Woodward. HM-Yvette Morton, Vici; Travin Roy, Vici.
Category 9
Miscellaneous: 1, Mitchell Morris, Alva. 2, Jadyn Chancey, Mooreland. 3, Dillon Esquibel, Alva. HM-Landon Coleman, Vici; Anliyah Dominguez, Perryton, Texas; Carla Rosaes, Booker, Texas.
