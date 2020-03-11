Art competition

Emily Cook of Kelton ISD in Texas was the winner of the Best of Show at the Paul Laune Memorial Art Competition. Making the presentation is Bill Fanning with the Stock Exchange Bank. (Photo by Sarah Nishimuta)

A reception for winners of the annual Paul Laune Memorial Art Competition was held Wednesday at the Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum.

Awards were also handed out during the event. The competition is open to high school students within a 200 mile radius of Woodward.

Winners include:

Painting:

First - Emily Cook - Kelton ISD

Second - Esteli Barerra - Fairview

Third - Hannah Mason - Alva

Watercolor:

First - Sarahi Sandoval - Perryton

Second - Sarahi Sandoval - Perryton

Third - Julia Linker - Mooreland

Pencil or charcoal drawing:

First - Yoselin Anchondo - Perryton

Second - Sarahi Sandoval - Perryton

Third - Trevor Hubbs - Mooreland

Ink drawing:

First - Marven Alvarado - Kelton ISD

Second - Cheyenne Blacksher - Kelton ISD

Third - Julia Linker - Mooreland

Colored drawing:

First - Emily Cook - Kelton ISD

Second - Kystan Cok - Woodward

Third - Emily Nelson - Woodward

Three-dimensional:

First - Sage Ruhl - Alva

Second - Cole Wieeissig - Alva

Third - Cayden Syms - Mooreland

Photography:

First - No winner

Second - Pavan Patel - Kelton ISD

Third - Jayna Gullic - Mooreland

Miscellaneous:

First - Trevor Hubbs - Mooreland

Second - Javier Talmantes - Turpin

Third - Ben Holt - Booker

Best of Show: Emily Cook - Kelton ISD, "Time Machine"

Theme Award: Jose Ibarra - Perryton, "Horsin' Around"

