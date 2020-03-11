A reception for winners of the annual Paul Laune Memorial Art Competition was held Wednesday at the Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum.
Awards were also handed out during the event. The competition is open to high school students within a 200 mile radius of Woodward.
Winners include:
Painting:
First - Emily Cook - Kelton ISD
Second - Esteli Barerra - Fairview
Third - Hannah Mason - Alva
Watercolor:
First - Sarahi Sandoval - Perryton
Second - Sarahi Sandoval - Perryton
Third - Julia Linker - Mooreland
Pencil or charcoal drawing:
First - Yoselin Anchondo - Perryton
Second - Sarahi Sandoval - Perryton
Third - Trevor Hubbs - Mooreland
Ink drawing:
First - Marven Alvarado - Kelton ISD
Second - Cheyenne Blacksher - Kelton ISD
Third - Julia Linker - Mooreland
Colored drawing:
First - Emily Cook - Kelton ISD
Second - Kystan Cok - Woodward
Third - Emily Nelson - Woodward
Three-dimensional:
First - Sage Ruhl - Alva
Second - Cole Wieeissig - Alva
Third - Cayden Syms - Mooreland
Photography:
First - No winner
Second - Pavan Patel - Kelton ISD
Third - Jayna Gullic - Mooreland
Miscellaneous:
First - Trevor Hubbs - Mooreland
Second - Javier Talmantes - Turpin
Third - Ben Holt - Booker
Best of Show: Emily Cook - Kelton ISD, "Time Machine"
Theme Award: Jose Ibarra - Perryton, "Horsin' Around"
