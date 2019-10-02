October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Northwest Domestic Crisis Services, Inc. (NWDCS) is lighting up the Woodward County Courthouse with purple spotlights.
“We’ll have signs, the One In Four signs,” Advocate Kristi Hill said. “Out of every four women, one is abused.”
They are also encouraging everyone to wear purple every Thursday through the month.
Something new this year is a Paint Your Pumpkin Purple decorating contest.
“We're wanting them to post them (pictures of purple pumpkins) on Facebook and get them out there to where everybody can see,” Hill said.
If you are interested, entry forms can be picked up for a $10 donation at the Woodward office at 1024 22nd St.
Wrapping the month up will be the Bites and Bling at the Woodward Conference Center on Oct. 22 with an evening of music, food, a silent auction and a chance to win a piece of jewelry from The Jewelry Station.
“We have a lot of sponsors this year,” Hill said. “We usually have a pretty nice variety of wine, And we probably will have a sangria.”
Right at 27 people work the 13,550 square mile area the NWDCS covers, according to Hill.
“But the biggest thing about the miles is we have one SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) room that deals with all of the rapes that happened in that 10 county radius,” Hill said. “So that victim, bless her heart, has to come from Boise City if she needs us.”
The reason for just one available room isn't the lack of people, but of specific cervices and certified personnel, Hill said. For example, nurses willing to become certified as Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners are needed.
According to Hill, AllianceHealth Woodward has been very supportive of the NWDCS programs, but as rural hospitals are threatened, victims will possibly have to travel to metro areas for help.
“If you want to live in rural, you gotta support rural,” Hill said. “Support our hospital.”
For more information about the month’s activities call the office at 580-256-1215.
