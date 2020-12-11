Preparation paid off for Oklahoma State University (OSU) Extension educators in this year the COVID-19 pandemic.
As 2020 wraps up Woodward County OSU Extension Director Melanie Lynes-Matt shared her impression of how training in technology equipped the office to continue to assist area families, youth, agriculture producers and local government almost as usual.
Because of the investment of through state, federal and grant funding, the extension has been able to focus on educational information, programs and resources. While some services required adaptation from traditional methods, they did not stop entirely.
“The Woodward County Extension Office has continued to serve the clientele of Woodward County even during these trying times,” Lynes-Matt said. “The office lobby was set up as a contact-less drop off site for soil and water samples for area ag producers with results being shared through telephone calls and emails.”
According to Lynes-Matt, training and certification programs continued through online programming.
“For area farmers and ranchers a virtual Rancher’s Thursday Lunchtime Series was developed from noon to 1 p.m. each Thursday,” Lynes-Matt shared. “Participants receive a zoom link and are able to watch the class from the comfort of their own home or office.”
Implementation of virtual webinars, symposiums, tours and conferences continue to provide information from experienced professionals, according to Lynes-Matt.
“In January Woodward County will be hosting “Tax Talks” for area producers,” Lynes-Matt said. “The event will be free and available through a zoom link as well.”
Family and Consumer Sciences educators also provided social engagement for older adults through phone calls, personal notes, virtual meeting trainings and social activity challenges, according to Lynes-Matt.
“Woodward County Oklahoma Home and Community Education members were reached through zoom meetings as well,” Lynes-Matt added. “They received instruction on flatbreads, fry breads, and fritters and have an upcoming zoom lesson on simple, inexpensive sewing projects, pollinators and gardens, as well as skin care and protection.”
Across the State, over 700 families received newly developed Food, Fun, 4-H at-home kitchen skill and meal prep mailings. These kits included recipes, educational lessons, activities and more for the children, according to Lynes-Matt.
“Covid Crafts and Pandemic Pick Up kits were created for county 4-H members to stay involved while they couldn’t meet in person,” Lynes-Matt said. “Woodward County 4-H members also developed instructional videos to share with other 4-H members throughout the county.”
4-Hers also participated in virtual workshops, contests and additional sessions. Virtual camps were developed to promote STEM, including videos, activities, Zoom sessions and other resources.
“The development of the Oklahoma 4-H Virtual Clovers was established through Facebook as a way to maintain contact with 4-H members,” Lynes-Matt said. “And provided weekly activities with household items.”
Around 5,000 Oklahomas were reached through the efforts of extension educators and personnel during a time when many struggled through crisis response because of consistent training and preparation, according to OSU data collected through 2020.
