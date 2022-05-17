OKLAHOMA CITY – OSDH understands the difficulties the current infant formula shortage is causing in our state. While we are unable to become directly involved in the supply-chain process, we will try to keep Oklahomans up-to-date on how to find resources and updates as they become available from the federal government and manufacturers.
For information on what caused the shortage, what the government is doing to help and how to find or supplement formula in your area, please see our formula FAQ factsheet.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) protects and improves public health through its system of local health services and strategies focused on preventing disease. OSDH provides technical support and guidance to 68 county health departments in Oklahoma, as well as guidance and consultation to the two independent city-county health departments in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Learn more at Oklahoma.gov/health.
Addressing the Current Infant Formula Shortage
What caused this shortage?
• Pandemic-related supply chain issues and a large recall of several formulas, including
Similac, in February.
• The factory responsible for the recall, one of the country’s four main producers of baby
formula, remains closed pending an FDA investigation.
• All of these issues have led to consumer anxiety, resulting in stockpiling, which
appears to have intensified formula shortages.
Why can’t we just quickly make more?
• Small number of manufacturers – only five approved in the U.S.
• Small number of facilities – These facilities must be FDA-registered and pass strict
annual inspections to ensure proper protocols to keep infants safe.
• Supply chain challenges for ingredients
• Manufacturing time frame – It takes 6-8 weeks to produce a batch of formula and get it
onto the shelves of grocery stores.
Formula production requires specific ingredients, tools and protocols to ensure no bacterial
contamination during manufacturing. We don't want to trade the current problem
(shortages) for a larger, more dangerous problem (infants getting sick from haphazard
formula production).
How can I find formula during the shortage?
• Check the formula stock at smaller stores and pharmacies in your area.
• Check with your baby’s pediatrician to see if they have any formula samples to give.
• Check social media groups (discretion is advised to avoid scams)
• Check for store brand formula options.
• Check with local food banks, community organizations, or local county DHS offices to
see if they have formula available.
• If on WIC, contact your local county health department for additional resources
What is the government doing to help?
• As of May 10, the FDA and Biden Administration announced they are working with
producers to find ways to boost supply and imports of additional products from abroad.
• USDA is working with states to make it easier for vulnerable families to purchase the
formula they need with their WIC benefits.
• As of May 16th, an agreement was reached between Abbott and U.S. officials allowing
the plant to restart production after FDA verifies the bacterial contamination issue has
been resolved.
If I can’t find my baby’s formula, what can I do?
• Check if alternate forms of your baby’s formula are available for purchase (examples:
powder, concentrate, or ready-to-feed options).
• Talk to a healthcare provider (like a pediatrician or nutritionist) about how to gradually
transition from current formula to a new formula to help your baby tolerate the formula
switch better.
• Contact a lactation consultant about relactating or increasing your milk supply. Contact
the Oklahoma Breastfeeding Hotline at 1-877-271-6455 or Text: OK2BF to 61222 to
speak with an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant.
• Check with state Donor Human Milk Banks to see if purchasing pasteurized human
milk is an available option.
• Visit the Oklahoma Network of Care website to help locate infant formula resources
near you.
IMPORTANT – AVOID DOING THE FOLLOWING, AS THEY MAY POSE SERIOUS
HEALTH RISKS TO YOUR BABY:
• Do not use goat’s milk, cow’s milk, or any plant-based beverages (such as Soy,
Almond or Oat Milks/Beverages).
• Never dilute your infant’s formula with extra water or put baby foods in the bottle.
• Do not make your own infant formula. The CDC and FDA have information and
warnings about homemade infant formula.
• Avoid casual sharing of breastmilk (only use pasteurized human milk from a reputable
milk bank).er hotlines and community resources.
