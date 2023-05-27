Optimaze Family Fun Center held its grand opening Friday.
Described by Evan Melton, Optimaze FFC owner, as a place where you can host events or just stop by for some fun family entertainment, the fun center has many different activities to take part in.
“We have lived in Woodward since 2010, and decided to bring this to Woodward because we felt it was a much needed venue,” Melton said.
There are tables to eat at or play card games like uno, phase 10 and tumbling tower or you could go to the patio area where you can play cornhole, ring toss, connect four and a 5’ tall tumbling tower, with plans to have a life sized battleship.
There are plans to have arcade games in their game room and they are waiting for community feedback to see which games are going to be requested. However the main attraction is going to be the laser tag arena.
“Our laser tag arena is about 2,000 square feet and has two 12’ tall robots,” Melton said.
The arena is decked out with black lights and neon colors with many prop walls to take cover behind. You can find Optimaze Family Fun Center at 1023 Main St.
