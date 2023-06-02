Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Cimarron River near Waynoka affecting Woodward, Woods and Major Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 830 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Cimarron River near Waynoka. * WHEN...From this evening to early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Bankfull conditions exist along the river... and some overflows may occur over some low-lying areas near the river. The river reach affected extends from near Freedom upstream... to the U.S. Highway 281 crossing south of Little Sahara State Park near Waynoka... to near Orienta in Major County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 5.6 feet. - Bankfull stage is 8.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 7.8 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall to 6.9 feet early Sunday morning. It will rise to 7.2 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall to 6.6 feet early Monday morning. It will rise to 7.0 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Action stage is 7.5 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&