Excitement and surprises are in store for attendants at the 26th annual Crystal Christmas located at Crystal Beach Park in Woodward.
There is a new layout for activities and displays, in addition to new parking and shopping locations. Crew members and members of the Crystal Christmas Committee have been working since September to set up this year’s light show with Opening Night on Saturday, Nov. 20.
This year’s entrance to the park is 1st Street and the exit will be Lakeview Drive.
“We changed it back around to the original way,” said Kyle Wilson, Crystal Christmas supervisor and committee member.
Visitors and volunteers will park their cars by the rodeo arena this year. The Crystal Christmas Committee members and volunteers will provide all visitors with transportation before, during, and after the events take place on Opening Night.
This year there will be a variety of food trucks located in the parking lot of the water park.
“They will be open by 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday for Opening Night. All the other festivities are going to start at 6 p.m. with Santa and Mrs. Claus arriving right after that,” Wilson said.
Food trucks will be available 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights from Nov. 20 to Dec. 31.
“The entertainment that we have going on will also start at 6 p.m.,” Wilson said. “Debbie Harrington is going to be singing Christmas songs with the kids. And the WHS Band will also be doing some Christmas songs.”
The Kiwanis Club members will continue the tradition of providing train rides around the park to see the Christmas lights and activities. They will be available on Friday and Saturday nights from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. during Crystal Christmas.
There will also be wagon rides provided by the 1000 Hills Cowboy Church. The wagon rides will continue to be available on Friday and Saturday nights from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. during Crystal Christmas.
The Gift Shop is not in the fairgrounds building this year. The portable building for the gift shop is located along the short road between to the Bath House and Band Shell. It is open every day that Crystal Christmas is open. Adults and children may shop for Christmas gifts in the gift shop and can have popcorn and/or hot chocolate as a snack.
The North Pole is also located between the Bath House and Band Shell. It will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Children may get their photos taken with Santa Claus.
“We’re lighting up more of the park this year compared to what it’s been in previous years,” Wilson said. “New this year are a lighted trash truck and bucket truck, a new 30-foot tall tree, and other small lighted displays. The park’s lights will be turned on at about 6:30 p.m. (for Opening Night).”
Something else new this year is ax throwing in the parking lot by the water park. Near it will be the Oklahoma Blood Institute bus offering people the opportunity to donate blood to help replenish the blood shortage in Oklahoma.
Every Friday and Saturday evening there will be a variety of activities for people to participate in while at the park. At the beginning of each week there will be an update on the Crystal Christmas Facebook page at Crystal Christmas-Woodward, OK.
Volunteers are needed at the entrance gate, the gift shop, and the exit gate from Nov. 20 to Dec. 31. Each station needs two helpers. At least one of the two helpers must be 18 years old. To sign up you may call the Chamber of Commerce office at (580) 256-7411 or go to the link for Crystal Christmas 2021 SignUp.com on the Crystal Christmas Facebook page.
The Crystal Christmas Committee has big plans for enlarging and improving this annual event. Donations are accepted nightly at the exit gate to help maintain and expand the displays each year. There will also be a Crystal Gala at the Woodward Conference Center the end of December to raise money for the 2022 Crystal Christmas.
