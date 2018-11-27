A Charlie Brown Christmas the Musical is coming to Woodward this weekend.
OnStage Woodward will have four performances;
Friday, Nov. 30, at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 1, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m.
Each performance will be held at the High Plains Technology Center with a cast of 20 kids, ranging from 7th to 12th grade, and accompanied by live piano.
The show will be a faithful representation of the original classic Peanuts Christmas special, according to OnStage Woodward Board Vice President and Musical Director Jan Davis.
“Last year we presented our first all-kids musical, The Jungle Book Kids,” Davis said. “It really was a roaring success and confirmed to us that there is a huge need in the community for arts activities for kids. Since we are doing a large cast of all-ages spring musical this season, we decided to scale back for the fall and present an all-youth show.”
When deciding on a show for the kids, Davis thought the Christmas classic would fit perfectly.
“Charlie Brown seemed like a perfect choice that would be a hit with the actors and the audiences alike,” Davis said. “While several of the cast members are new to us, a number of them have been with us since a very young age and are in their 4th, 5th, and even 6th production with us. Charlie Brown Christmas is being led by the same artistic staff that put Jungle Book Kids on the stage.”
Tickets for the show are $15 for seats in the first two rows, $12 for general admission, and $10 for kids and seniors. Tickets are sold at the door.
OnStage Woodward will hold several other performances throughout the year including Shrek the musical in April, and the 5th annual Broadway Revue in July.
For more information or updates on performances, visit OnStage Woodward’s Facebook page.
