Disney’s “NEWSIES The Broadway Musical” is coming to town.
Over ninety children (from 3rdGrade and up) plus adults of various ages, are starring in this production directed by local music teacher, Jan Davis. Cast and crew members are from Woodward and the surrounding area including Vici, Arnett, Laverne, and Shattuck.
OnStage Woodward’s production of this musical will be performed in the Woodward High School auditorium from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday then from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Dates for the first performances are March 31-April 3 then the next set of performances will be April 7-10.
NEWSIES is an American musical, historical comedy-drama film produced by Walt Disney Pictures in 1992. It contains original songs by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman. The musical has also been performed on Broadway, winning multiple awards.
In the story, Jack Kelly dreams of a better life away from hardships on the streets. When Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hurst raise distribution prices for newspapers. Jack and his friends lead the “newsies” to a strike due to the price hiking.
Jan Davis has been directing musicals in Woodward since 2015. All actors, dancers, singers, set designers and constructors, stage managers, costume makers, choreographers, producer, and director are volunteers who love theatre.
Some of the children have been in 10 to 12 musicals Davis has directed in Woodward. She has seen their growth and development as entertainers as they went from elementary school to high school.
“We did auditions in November then started rehearsals in January,” Davis said. “This time we took everyone that auditioned.
“We have done our early rehearsals at church (First United Methodist Church across the street from Woodward High School). We’re moved over to the high school now.”
Each person plays an important role in this musical production of NEWSIES.
“Mark Randall is the tech director and is in charge of all the sets. Then the cast and the crew are the ones that build it according to his design,” Davis said. “McCarren Caputa is directing along with me.”
Lavonna Hopkins and Kathryn Shore are the lead costumers. All the costumes are made by the cast and crew rather than renting them for the production. They get items at thrift stores then modify them as needed. They also make other items that they had not been able to find.
“By the time we get to do the show I have totally fallen in love with every part of it. I get attached to everyone one that goes on the stage,” Davis said. “I just love watching those people up there. I see them enjoying themselves and I love knowing that I was able to help them make it happen, to shine, and show off what they can do.”
