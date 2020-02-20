By Sarah Nishimuta
Staff Writer
The On Stage Woodward kids are presenting Honk! Jr. live at the Woodward High School.
“Honk! Jr. is a musical retelling of the classic Ugly Duckling story,” said Music Director/Board Vice President Jan Davis. “The show will be fun for all ages… On Stage Woodward kids likes to bring the message that each of us is wonderful in our own way. Kids can't hear that message enough. Honk! Jr. really brings home the message that different is just, well, different.”
The show features 40 kids ranging from third grade to 12 grade, according to Davis.
“We have cast members from Woodward, Shattuck, Laverne, Arnett, Sharon-Mutual, and Fort Supply,” Davis said. “This is easily the most challenging kids production we have put on. The opening scene in the duckyard is truly shaping up to be a lot of fun, and will feature some amazing props made by our outstanding artist Amanda Mead. There are fun song and dance numbers, and a few tender ballads as well. Many of the roles are very demanding vocally as well acting-wise, and our leads are really stepping up.”
The cast will perform several shows in the coming weeks:
Feb. 29 - 7:30 p.m.
Mar. 1 - 2 p.m.
Mar. 6 - 7:30 p.m.
Mar. 7 - 7:30 p.m.
“Several of our high schoolers have been performing with On Stage since they were in 3rd or 4th grade, and they have really built up impressive resumes,” Davis said. “We have watched those kids grow in talent, ability, confidence, and leadership, and they are amazing to see. We strive to always listen to and trust our young actors, and several things you will see on stage were ideas that the kids brought to us. We are also incredibly fortunate that many of our adults with On Stage are more than happy to lend a hand helping with the technical aspects of the show. We have worked hard to develop a sense of family in On Stage, and they are all really there for each other.”
In addition to putting on a show for the community, participating in such an event has a number of benefits to kids.
“Musical theatre holds more benefits for kids than I could list here,” Davis said. “The kids work hard. They learn songs, dialogue, and choreography in a relatively short amount of time. They help develop their characters, they experiment with ways to approach their scenes. They help set up the stage and tear it down. They have to work independently and also in conjunction with each other. Theatre and music together are an amazing vehicle for emotional expression.”
Tickets are available at the door.
