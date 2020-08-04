OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) will open applications for the 2020/2021 grant cycle of the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program on Friday, September 11. This grants-in-aid program sets aside $500,000 to award grants ranging from $500 to $20,000 to municipal, county or tribal governments and not-for-profit historical organizations, as well as the support groups for these entities. All not-for-profit applicants must be registered with the Oklahoma secretary of state. The grants will be specific to four categories: collections, exhibits, programs and capacity building. The online application process will open Friday, September 11, 2020, and close Friday, October 30, 2020, at 5 p.m. For applicants wishing to receive optional draft application feedback, draft applications will be due October 2, 2020. Award announcements will be made in late January 2021.
The Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program was launched last year, and a total of just over $410,000 in grant funds were awarded for the 2019/2020 grant cycle. Projects ranged from collections care and exhibit development to strategic planning and educational programming. Of the 87 organizations that applied for funding in the inaugural year of the program, 43 ultimately received grant funds.
“We were very pleased with how well the first cycle of the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program went,” said Nicole Harvey, OHS grants administrator. “With the current economic struggles facing so many cultural organizations at the moment, the OHS is aware of how this funding will make a difference to local historical organizations and aid in their ability to continue to collect, preserve and share history in local communities across the state.”
Virtual, online workshops to inform the public about this program are scheduled for August 12 at 11 a.m. and September 15 at 1 p.m. To see the official rules for the program, as well as to sign up for the online workshops, please visit www.okhistory.org/grants or contact Nicole Harvey at 405-522-5202 or grants@okhistory.org.
The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit www.okhistory.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.