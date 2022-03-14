The County Commisson meeting at the Woodward County Courthouse Monday morning was a quick one.
All but two items of action were routine in nature. The transfer of appropriations for the General Use Tax into Jail Us Tax of $40,000 was approved along with purchase orders, officers monthly reports and the County Treasurer report for February.
The purchase of the 2001-3000 gallon E-One VMB Tanker from Sourcewell for the Woodward County Fire Department with three financing options were submitted by the vender. The year of the tanker was corrected to 2021. The purchase was tabled to be reviewed.
Dr. Tom Lucas with High Plains Resource Conservation and Development Council visited with the commissioners during the new and unforeseen business portion. Lucas passed out information regarding the Western Plains Youth & Family Services, Inc and Community Cares Partners, Rent and Utility Relief Program.
Additional counties were added to Community Cares Partners for the Emergency Rental Assistance. Western Plains is now serving Alfalfa, Beaver, Cimarron, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Major, Texas, Woods and Woodward Counties.
Qualifications include if you have lost your job or income due to COVID-19 on or after March 2020, live in Oklahoma and are behind on your rent and/or utility bills. If you have any questions, please call Jewel at Western Plains Youth & Family Services at 580-808-0143.
