Woodward City Commission met Monday evening at town hall.
Trustees approved a facilities use agreement for the Calvillo and Pethel wedding.
A public street use agreement with Woodward Main Street Program Inc. was approved.
The commission approved a change of ordinance regarding the time of the term the municipal judge so that it does not have to run with the city’s fiscal year.
A resolution authorizing acceptance of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds and the execution of all necessary agreements and related documents was adopted. The City will receive approximately $2 million in two installments, one this year and the other in 2022. Funds can be used for water, waste water and storm water projects.
An interlocal agreement with the board of Woodward County Commissioners for joint emergency management services was approved.
Trustees approved a change order from Cobalt Construction, Inc. for waterline replacement on 13th and Elm Street. The total cost change of $4,200 is for additional concrete cut, removal and replacement plus additional sod.
According to City Clerk Andrea Murlin, Cobalt’s original plan was to bore the whole job, but to avoid other lines, the second half of the job had to be trenched. She also said a hold up on material delivery has caused a delay in the project completion.
