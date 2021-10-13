Join the Woodward Mid-Day Ambucs at ‘Jazz Ma’Tazz Speakeasy’ where they will be ‘killin it’ for the 28th Annual November Harvest Gala this year.
Remember, the only rule about speakeasy is.. don’t speak about the speakeasy. Badda bing! Badda Boom!
“We are making a few changes this year,” said Secretary Monica Baird. “We are having a smaller auction and providing a Murder Mystery for entertainment.”
The Gala will be held Friday, Nov. 5 at the Woodward Conference Center beginning at 6 p.m.
“Our chapter will host a fun evening including dinner, a short live auction,” Baird said. “And the 1920’s Murder Mystery.”
In the past, the chapter has raised between $15,000 and $20,000 with the November Harvest event, according to Baird.
“We were unable to host our event last year, due to COVID, so we are hopeful to raise some much needed funds,” Baird said. “With the funds we raise, we provide AmTrykes.”
AmTrykes are a therapeutic tool for physically challenged children, adults and veterans.
“We provide high school scholarships, we help provide scholarships to physical and occupational therapy students and we assist our community agencies and organizations that need help,” Baird said. “Including the Hope Center, Northwest Domestic Crisis Center, Western Plains Youth & Family Services, the Plains, Indians and Pioneers Museum, the Woodward Arts & Theatre Council, WOOF Pet Rescue, the Literacy Council, and many more.”
Gratis wine and a cash bar will be provided by Woodward Elks Lodge. Gusto's is catering the event. Ira Smith will be auctioneer for the live auction.
“The murder mystery will be put on by the WhoDunIt Dinner Theater group out of Oklahoma City,” Baird said. “They will perform a 1920’s comedy murder mystery entitled Grave Gatsby.”
The comedy murder mystery promises to be filled with dappers, flappers and laughter.
“Social Hour is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.,” Baird said. “Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. with the murder mystery ongoing during dinner.”
Raffle tickets will be available for a Walter PK380 from Butch’s Guns, one for $20 or three for $50.
Tickets for the Gala are $50.
For more information, call Glenda Deviney at 580-571-1254, or email jgccdev@yahoo.com.
