Thirteen education majors from Northwestern Oklahoma State University have reached their final semester and have received their student teaching assignments to enter area schools to gain hands-on experience.
The students will return to campus for seminars in March and their portfolio exit interviews in May. Commencement is scheduled for May 8.
Listed below by teaching fields are the students, their hometowns and teaching assignments.
Early Childhood Education – Shealynn Coffey of Sharon-Mutual, Mooreland Elementary School; Karen Hernandez of Woodward, Ft. Supply Elementary School; Andrea Storm of Ponca City; Newkirk Elementary School; Abby Swope of Warrensburg, Missouri, Collinsville Upper Elementary School; Nikki Wadkins of Woodward, Waukomis Elementary School
Elementary Education – Bailey Goad of Ralston, Woodland Elementary School (Fairfax); Kirsten Harrison of Alva, Waynoka Elementary School; Katelyn King of Bentonville, Arkansas, Longfellow Elementary School (Alva); Johnna Roberts of Enid, Pleasant Vale Elementary School
Health and Sports Science Education – Trey Allen of Laverne, Waynoka Elementary School; Steven Pfluger of Tonkawa, Woodlands Elementary School (Ponca City)
History – Matthew Reed of Enid, Enid High School
Special Education – Marckee Belliston of Collinston, Utah, Lincoln Elementary School (Alva)
Teacher candidates will be able to “shop” in the Teacher’s Closet that helps each student get free and “new” professional outfits to help transition their wardrobe to professional dress. For more information about the Teacher’s Closet or to donate gently used or new clothing to benefit young professionals contact Dr. Jen Oswald, assistant professor of education, at (580) 327-8451 or jdoswald@nwosu.edu. Find “The Teacher’s Closet” on Facebook for updates.
For more information on Northwestern’s teacher education program contact Dr. Christee Jenlink, professor of education and associate dean for the School of Education, at (580) 327-8450 or cljenlink@nwosu.edu.
