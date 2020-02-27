The Northwestern Oklahoma State University concert band, jazz ensemble and percussion ensemble will perform a selection of music for the public to enjoy free of charge in Herod Hall Auditorium at 6 p.m. March 5.
Seth Cudd, instructor of music and director of bands at Northwestern, said the Winter Band concert is a masterworks concert the university has performed for a number of years to bring music from some of the most well-known and enjoyed composers to Alva through the musical talents of Northwestern students. Each year the different bands practice to perform individual pieces for the concert before coming together on stage to provide an evening of different acclaimed music.
Cudd said the students have been working hard this year to bring such remarkable musical pieces to the audience’s ears as “Military Escort March” by Harold Bennett, “Rest” and “Simple Gifts” by Frank Ticheli and a number of pieces from well-known composers John Coltrane and Herbie Hancock. The percussion ensemble will also be performing “Witch Doctor” by Chris Brooks that will be conducted by Katherine Blair, instrumental music senior from Waynoka.
The original date for the concert was set for March 10 but was rescheduled to March 5 because an Alva High School choir concert was being conducted the same day. Cudd said the bands are happy to work with the local area schools and their events and as a result decided to move the date of the concert to best fit the scheduling of everyone.
For more information about the Winter Band concert or the band program at Northwestern contact Cudd at mscudd@nwosu.edu or (580)327-8191.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.