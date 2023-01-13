It is Best of Woodward time again, but with a few changes.
This year, as a year ago, everything is online at woodwardnews.net/bestofww.
The changes?
Best of Woodward is now a two-step process. Underway now is the nomination process, which will run until noon on Jan. 27. You can go to the site and nominate your favorite person, business, event, etc. in every category.
Then, voting starts at 1 p.m. on Jan. 27 and goes through Feb. 17. Winners will be published in a special section of the Woodward News in March.
For easy access to the nomination and ballot link go to the Woodward News website and click on the large banner at the top of the page. That will direct you to the links for nominations and voting.
This is the 25th year the Woodward News has put on the Best of Woodward contest.
