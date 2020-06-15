Woodward News and staff won multiple awards in the Oklahoma Press Association’s 2019 Better Newspaper Contest.
The Oklahoma Press Association announced the winners in the 2019 Better Newspaper Contest Monday morning. The contest had over 1,300 entries from 74 Oklahoma newspapers.
The Woodward News received second place in Photography and third place in Community Leadership in Division 3, which is for daily newspapers with a circulation under 3,000.
News Story:
2nd place – Sarah Nishimuta, “This was her place”
3rd place – Dawnita Fogleman, “Area residents survive close call from large tornado”
Sports Story:
1st place – Johnny McMahan, “Boomers have upgraded helmets, Guardian Caps”
News Photo:
1st place – Johnny McMahan, “Woodward firefighters battle blaze”
Feature Photo:
3rd place – Sarah Nishimuta, “Fun in the sun”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.