A new project is underway at Horace Mann Elementary this year to help build social skills in special education students.
Lauren Stahlman is teaching special education for grades first through fourth at Horace Mann Elementary and has decided to start what she is calling “Boomer Bean.”
The Boomer Bean will be a coffee cart business selling coffee to teachers and staff at the school one day a week. Stahlman says if things go well, they may be able to expand their business later on.
“The business will give students the opportunity to practice social skills, as well as academic skills,” Stahlman said. “It’s going to help them with social and communication skills. They’ll have to talk to the teachers when they’re taking orders, delivering orders. A lot of them have counting coins and money as an IEP goal. And reading, when they take the orders they’ll have to read what the order is.”
Stahlman is in her second year teaching special education and got the idea from other special education teachers’ Facebook pages and blogs.
With time and training, she hopes the coffee cart will be mostly student run and plans to include several general education students as well.
“The students will help prepare, help deliver and serve, take orders, all that stuff,” Stahlman said.
Stahlman wrote a grant on DonorsChoose.org for the project and the Woodward Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 187 made a $500 donation to help get things started on purchasing the needed materials.
“Thank you so very much for your donations to my project,” Stahlman wrote on DonorsChoose.org. “Because of your kindness and generosity, I will be able to start The Boomer Bean coffee cart with my special education students. This will benefit my students in academic, life skills, social, and communication areas. The staff in my building will be so excited to have a fun coffee/tea option at least one day a week. I appreciate you helping me to start this wonderful project.”
