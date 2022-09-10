A new Internal Medicine Physician is joining AllianceHealth in Woodward. Gabriel DeCarvalho, M.D. is practicing in the clinic at 908 19th St.
Dr. DeCarvalho completed the Orlando Health Internal Medicine Residency program in Orlando Fla. He graduated from Florida State College of Medicine in Orlando in April 2019 and also has a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from the Florida State University College of Arts and Sciences in Tallahassee. He is recently married to Cleomara, who plans on entering nursing school in the near future.
“I couldn’t see myself doing anything else than practicing medicine. I enjoy the science behind it and being an extrovert, I like being able to have a conversation,” said Dr. DeCarvalho when speaking about how he decided to become a doctor. “I love Internal Medicine because it is a broad field and I wouldn’t be limited on what I could treat.”
Dr. DeCarvalho is bringing the Patient Centered Approach to Woodward.
“We set goals that work best for each patient,” he said. “I take into account different options and ways to reach a goal. The textbook answer may not fit with their work schedule, or they aren’t interested in a specific therapy but they may be interested in something else that can also be just as effective through motivational interviewing.”
The rural setting of Woodward is different from what he is used to and is looking forward to the change.
“I will be able to get to know my patients better. I feel like that is the first standard of care and I am able to do that more in a rural setting versus the metro,” he said.
Other states Dr. DeCarvalho looked at were Alabama, Texas and Missouri.
“I was working with a recruiter and they sent me a list of places that would be in need of an Internal Medicine Physician,” he said. “I saw Woodward, Oklahoma and it was like magnetism that just drew me in and I asked them to tell me more about this location. I came for an interview and stayed for a few days. Everyone was friendly, the terrain and the fall was beautiful.”
Dr. DeCarvalho enjoys family time, board games, canning fruits and grilling as hobbies.
“Internal Medicine is greatly needed in rural Oklahoma. We are delighted to welcome Dr. DeCarvalho to our medical staff,” says Chris Wolf, CEO at AllianceHealth Woodward.
Dr. DeCarvalho is now seeing patients, call (580) 254-3396 to set an appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.