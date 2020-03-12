The Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum is getting ready for a new exhibit set to begin this weekend called Mosaics in Glass.
Beginning Saturday, Judy Barton will showcase her hand-crafted glass mosaics until April 4.
Visitors will have the chance to meet Barton during an artist reception Saturday, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Museum as she debuts her exhibit.
According to Museum Director Rob Roberson, she creates sun catchers, animal portraits, animal memorial stones, personalized signs, monograms signs, mosaic or pebble stepping stones, or mosaic pictures.
Admission to the museum is always free and the public is welcome to visit any of the several year-round exhibits on display.
The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, contact the museum at 580-256-6136
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.