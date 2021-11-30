The Plains Indians & Pioneers Museum in Woodward is welcoming a new artist in exhibition starting Saturday, Dec. 4. Inga Ojala of Bucklin, Kan., a western and wildlife artist, will be displaying her work throughout December in the Robert Roberson Exhibition Gallery.
Museum Director Robin Hohweiler says, “Inga specializes in paintings of wildlife and western art, though she can paint, draw, or sculpt just about anything. She paints in many different mediums and adds materials such as sand and grass to the canvas bringing a certain realism to the canvas and making her paintings stand out.”
Ojala is the daughter of legendary Hollywood gunslinger, holster innovator, gun safety, and gun coach Arvo Ojala and actress, model, and figure skater Doris Naga Seversen. Her father, Arvo, a world-renowned gunslinger, worked with such film greats as Paul Newman, James Garner, James Arness, Marilyn Monroe, Natalie Wood, Kevin Costner, Sharon Stone, Michael J. Fox, and Mari Blanchard to perfect the art of quick draw. But perhaps he is most famous for his work on the television Western, “Gunsmoke”. Mr. Ojala is the man (with his back to the camera) challenging Marshal Dillon in the opening sequence of each episode.
Ms. Ojala is also a horse trainer and expert marksman. She has worked on films as a stunt coordinator, sometimes performing the stunts herself. Inga Ojala has appeared in a number of films, including parts in “The Wild Life”, “The Man with Two Brains”, “Protocol” and “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” and numerous television programs, such as “Love Boat” and “Fantasy Island”, to name a couple.
“We’re very excited to welcome Inga to the Plains Indians & Pioneers Museum,” Hohweiler said. “Besides the art, she obviously has a very interesting background and will be a great draw for us. There will be an artist reception this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. during which folks who are interested in meeting Inga can stop by. As always this is a free event. We hope to see a great number of people there.”
