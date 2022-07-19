The Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum announced a new exhibit opening on July 23 in the Rob Roberson Art Gallery.
Charles Sides Fiber Art is a collection of fiber art from all over the world and his exhibit will run through Aug. 20th.
There will be a reception Saturday July 30th. from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
On Saturday Aug. 6th, Sides will be doing a one-hour lecture. Both the reception and the lecture will take place at the museum and are free events open to the public.
Charles Sides was raised in Durham, and is a fiber artist with a varied and colorful background. He has been a teacher for many years and spent several of those years traveling the world and teaching, mostly on deployed naval ships while employed at Central Texas College teaching the Navy College Program for Afloat College Education (NCPACE). This was the time in his life that he really got into collecting fiber art. This exhibit will showcase his extensive collection.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Mikel Robinson at 580.256.6136 or email at mrobinson@nwok-pipm.org.
