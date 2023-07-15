Mosaics in Glass is an art exhibit by Judy Barton coming to the Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum.
The exhibit opens on July 22 with a reception from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Barton is a Woodward resident, creating mosaics since 2013, Barton took a class in pebble mosaics then saw an installation of a glass mosaics which interested her enough to teach herself how to make them.
“I prefer working with glass to create mosaics because of the brilliant colors and textures that are available. Each piece I create is one of a kind, It has shine and depth that isn’t possible with paintings,” Barton said.
Her biggest inspiration is nature from gardens to animals the diverse array of colors give her to be very creative with her work. The process of creating glass mosaics is very therapeutic and relaxing for Barton.
“I like creating mosaics because it’s not very common. It is very rewarding to create a piece for someone and see their face light up when they see it for the first time,” Barton said.
Creating a glass mosaic piece requires cutting stained glass and gluing it to a surface of your choosing to make a picture. Some mosaics can be entirely exterior while many others are transparent, allowing light to shine through.
