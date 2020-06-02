New monarch license plates are now available for order. The new plates will benefit The Nature Conservancy which started in the U.S. in 1951 and is now a world-wide environmental organization.
According to The Nature Conservancy, Oklahoma has joined forces with a broad range of groups including farmers, ranchers, tribes, residents, government agencies, businesses, gardeners, artists and municipalities to establish Oklahoma Monarch and Pollinator Collaborative (OMPC).
In the last decade, due to habitat loss and other factors, monarch butterfly populations have plummeted at an alarming rate, according to The Nature Conservancy. The goal of the new license plate is to educate, engage, and support Oklahomans in protecting and enhancing habitat for pollinators throughout the state.
In November 2019, The Nature Conservancy collected over 100 pre-orders, which will arrive in the mail from the Oklahoma Tax Commission (OTC) sometime this summer.
“We are thrilled to announce that the colorful monarch license plates are officially in production," said Mike Fuhr, State Director for The Nature Conservancy of Oklahoma. “We are grateful to our fellow Oklahomans who pre-ordered and showed their support for this license plate. We can hardly wait to soon see monarchs cruising down the streets of Oklahoma.”
The monarch license plate is $40 for the initial registration. After that, the annual renewal fee is $36.55. A portion of the initial registration fee and annual renewal fee of $20 will benefit The Nature Conservancy’s efforts to raise awareness about the monarch and increase pollinator habitat throughout the state of Oklahoma.
These fees are in addition to the regular registration each year, according to Office Manager Tara Dunnihoo at the Woodward Tag Office.
“Once people begin receiving their plates, we’d love to see pics,” Fuhr said. “We'll be showing off these colorful license plates on our social media, so send them to us!”
Though orders may still take several months to process, they can be placed through visiting nature.org/okmonarchs and downloading a form and mailing to the OTC.
You can also pick up forms at the tag office, but they will still need to be mailed in and then the additional fee will be due the month the tag is received, while the regular registration still has it’s original due date, according to Dunnihoo.
Pictures of the new monarch license plates can be shared by emailing to khawk@tnc.org, posted on The Nature Conservancy’s Facebook page at facebook.com/nature.ok or by tagging the Conservancy @nature_ok on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.