Don Moen’s Worship in Action Tour is coming to Woodward Arts Theatre, Saturday, Sept. 28.
Worship In Action is an organization founded by Moen in response to the great needs he encountered while on worship tours. The organization has chosen to engage three main causes: natural disasters, caring for orphans and sharing hope, according to his website.
Moen is known worldwide for writing the popular worship chorus “God Will Make a Way.” There will be live violin, guitar and piano. He will be joined by the amazing Lenny LeBlanc for an evening that is part concert, part worship and part stories of the road, according to Woodward Arts Theatre Director Laurie Steenbergen.
According to his website, if you ask Don Moen what he does, and the answer might surprise you. He won’t say he’s a songwriter even though he’s written more than 100 songs. He won’t say he’s a worship leader even though he’s led worship on every continent but Antarctica and recorded numerous albums. He won’t say he’s a businessman or producer even though he has produced and directed hundreds of successful projects.
If you ask Moen why God put him on this planet, he’ll tell you, “To be an architect who designs products and events that help people experience God’s presence in a new and fresh way.”
The concert is being brought to Woodward by Ova Jean Siemens, Meliza’s Interiors and other Christian individuals, according to Steenbergen.
“When I heard that we had the opportunity to bring Don to Woodward, I jumped at it.” Siemens said. “Northwest Oklahoma will always have a special place in my heart and I want it to have what Don brings-corporate, healing worship experiences with a level of musicianship that is of the top tier. For he and Lenny to make this possible is just a true gift and I hope people come and receive.”
There is no charge for the concert ticket but a donation offering for the charity “Worship in Action” will be taken. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the program starting at 7 p.m. Seating is first come first serve.
For guaranteed seating or more information on this program, call 256-7120
