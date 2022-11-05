Winners from the 70th Miss Cinderella Pageant are (from left to right) fourth runner-up and Miss Congeniality Jaxy Cloud, Miss Seiling; second runner-up and Interview Award winner Zoe Walker, Miss Chisholm; Miss Cinderella 2022, Talent Winner Presley Pruett; first runner-up Norah Scarbrough, Miss Alva; and third runner-up Ryan Oliver, Miss Mooreland.