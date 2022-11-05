Presley Pruett, Miss Woodward, won the title of Miss Cinderella for the 70th Miss Cinderella Pageant at Northwestern Oklahoma State University Friday, Nov. 4.
Pruett took home the Talent Award for her jazz dance to “Blue Suede Shoes” by Elvis Presley.
The pageant is held for high school senior girls in conjunction with the university’s homecoming celebration.
The Miss Cinderella Talent Show was on Thursday with interviews taking place Friday morning, ending with the pageant Friday evening.
First runner-up was Norah Scarbrough, Miss Alva; second runner-up and winner of the interview portion was Zoe Walker, Miss Chisholm; third runner-up was Ryan Oliver, Miss Mooreland; and fourth runner-up and Miss Congeniality winner was Jaxy Cloud, Miss Seiling.
As Miss Cinderella, Pruett will receive eight semesters of tuition and a one-year room waiver scholarship at Northwestern-Alva.
Walker will receive a book scholarship from Northwestern as the winner of the interview portion of the contest. Cloud was voted Miss Congeniality by her fellow contestants. As the winner of Miss Congeniality, she will receive a one-year room waiver.
The first and second runners-up will receive six and four semesters of tuition, respectively.
Third and fourth runners-up will receive a one-year room waiver in addition to the tuition scholarship each contestant receives.
Each contestant who participates in the Miss Cinderella Pageant receives a $2,000 tuition scholarship to be used their freshman year at Northwestern-Alva.
All Miss Cinderella contestants also are a part of the annual homecoming parade that takes place Saturday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. on the downtown square.
For more information on Northwestern’s Miss Cinderella Pageant or homecoming events visit www.nwosu.edu/homecoming.
