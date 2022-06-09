Miss Rodeo 2022 Anna Woolsey visited the Woodward Animal Shelter on Wednesday morning and donated over 800 pounds of food for the animals.
Woolsey spoke of her platform that is very near and dear to her heart. She also video interviewed Jeff Smith with Animal Control to raise awareness about animal shelters and what they do there. You can view it on Miss Rodeo Oklahoma Facebook page and Miss Rodeo Oklahoma on Instagram.
Woolsey’s platform is “Save A Life, Adopt A Dog.” She has been fostering dogs since she was seventeen years old and has saved over 300 dogs since then.
“There are so many ways you can help whether it be donating, volunteering or adopting from a shelter or rescue. Food is such an expense for shelters and rescues across the nation. I am proud to be able to donate food and treats to the Woodward Animal Shelter,” she said.
Woolsey wore a custom made pink long sleeved shirt printed with paws and dog treats by Fancy Cowgirl Designs. Some of the paws and treats are jeweled. There were 300 paws on the shirt to represent all the dogs she has fostered.
Woosley also started the process to adopt an adult dog that is black with white patches. He will walk with her down the runway of the fashion show Friday morning at the Conference Center.
One of the things Woolsey loves about being Miss Rodeo Oklahoma is “to be able to raise awareness of how many dogs get euthanized each year because shelters and rescues are full. They are not able to take in any more dogs because many are not fixed or just surrendered for no reason. If you adopt one dog, you are saving a life and helping it find its forever home or just getting it off of the streets.”
